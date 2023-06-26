Fortune 500 companies are using AI to screen candidates. Here’s how not to get rejected immediately

A recent survey has found that about 99 per cent of all Fortune 500 companies are now using AI in some way or the other to screen candidates in the first, second, or even third round in the hiring process. However, most of the AI tools that recruiters are using to sift through applicants work nothing like your typical human recruiter.

Where a human recruiter would take about 4-5 seconds to take a glance at a resume and see if anything stands out that would make them believe that an applicant fits a particular profile, AI recruitment tools, do this in mere seconds.

The speed though comes at a cost. When dealing with a regular human recruiter, applicants have the option to choose from a variety of formats and styles, and even fonts. With AI-based recruitment tools, all of it goes out of the window.

The increasing utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) in HR processes implies that your resume needs to successfully navigate through automated scanning and filtering systems before it can reach a human’s email inbox.

Fortune 500 companies as well as many smaller businesses across the globe are now relying on these applicant tracking systems (ATS) powered by AI.

So what should people do as companies move towards AI-based recruiters? Well, we can tell what they should not be doing.

Using photos in resumes or using specially designed resumes

Text-based resume-scanning AI systems are designed to analyze and evaluate textual content. If you include your essential skills and qualifications within an image, it is likely to be overlooked and disregarded.

To ensure effective processing by these AI systems, it is crucial that all the important components of your resume are presented in text format. While infographics may be visually appealing, they are not suitable for inclusion in your resume.

Worse yet, in India, we have the tendency to have our resumes designed in a fancy manner, with a variety of colours and pictorials, as if it was a school project. Avoid that, and keep your resume simple and easy to read, even if the role you’re applying for has something to do with designing.

Not using keywords properly

Similar to how search engine optimization (SEO) helps websites gain visibility, applicant tracking systems (ATS) are designed to identify specific keywords related to the job. If a resume lacks the keywords mentioned in the job description, it may receive low matching scores from the ATS, or may be rejected outright.

Certain candidates may attempt to deceive the AI by excessively incorporating keywords into their resumes. However, the AI is trained to identify and disregard such resumes.

To ensure a balanced approach, a useful guideline is to include two or three relevant keywords for each previous position mentioned on your resume that align with the job you are applying for.

Choosing the wrong layout and font

Complex formattings, such as multiple columns, graphics, or unconventional alignment, can potentially confuse resume-scanning AI systems. To ensure optimal compatibility with these systems, it is recommended to maintain a clean and simple layout for your resume, using standard margins and clear headings for each section.

Consistency in formatting is essential. Properly utilize bullet points, headers, and tables as needed. Avoid inconsistent or elaborate designs that might confuse the AI, leading to overlooked critical information and potential dismissal of your resume.

While using ‘creative’ fonts may seem like a way to make your resume stand out, it can actually cause confusion for automated systems. It is advisable to stick to classic and widely recognized fonts such as Times New Roman, Arial, Georgia, Helvetica, or Calibri.

Using a very verbose or jargon-filled language. Also not simplifying fancy titles

AI struggles with understanding sarcasm or overly embellished language. Its design focuses on identifying keywords and extracting precise information.

For instance, if you hold the job title of ‘Creative Product Evangelist’ or ‘Top Coding Ninja,’ an AI system might not recognize that these titles correspond to a ‘Marketing Manager’ or a ‘Team Lead – Software Engineer.’

To ensure clarity, it is advisable to list your job title as ‘Marketing Manager’ on your resume. Clearly and succinctly describe your experience and skills, avoiding the assumption that the resume-scanning algorithm will infer your accomplishments based solely on your job title.

Using incomplete sentences, especially in bullet points

To increase the chances for AI systems to understand your resume, it is crucial to provide context when listing anything. For example, instead of simply stating a result like “Increased CTR by 20%,” it is better to explain the actions taken. For example, you can rephrase it as “Implemented a new content strategy that led to a 20 per cent increase in click-through rates in a single quarter.”

By offering a clear explanation of the specific action taken, AI systems can better interpret and understand the list. This will likely increase your “hireability” score.

Using the wrong file format

It is important to consider the compatibility of your resume with Applicant Tracking System (ATS) platforms. Some ATS platforms may encounter difficulties reading resumes in certain file formats. To ensure optimal compatibility, it is recommended to use widely accepted formats such as .docx or .pdf for your resume. By sticking to commonly used formats, you can minimize the risk of your resume encountering any compatibility issues when being processed by ATS platforms.