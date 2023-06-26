Speed Trap: Formula-E team caught stealing data from nearby cars using RFID

In a recent Formula-E event, a team was caught illegally snooping around, and collecting data from its competitors, using a very basic tech.

In a qualifying round held in Portland, Oregon, the DS Penske team was sanctioned with a fine of €25,000 for discreetly placing an RFID scanner at the pit entrance. According to the FIA stewards, this scanner had the potential to gather information from rival race cars, granting the team an unfair advantage.

Additionally, both of the team’s drivers, Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Éric Vergne, received a penalty that requires them to start the race from the pit lane, obliging them to wait until all other cars have passed before joining the race.

Speaking to the Verge after the authorities had dealt with the issue and imposed some heavy fines, they said that based on the report provided by the Technical Delegate, it was brought to the attention of the Stewards that the team had illicitly installed RFID scanning equipment at the entrance of the pit lane earlier today, enabling them to gather real-time data from all participating cars.

Firstly, it is important to note that the placement or installation of any equipment in the pit lane is strictly prohibited for all competitors, the statement read

Secondly, the act of collecting data through this means grants the team an extensive and inequitable advantage. Considering the totality of the circumstances, the Stewards have determined that the imposed penalty is fitting in light of the situation, it added

According to an article published in Tyrepress, RFID chips have been used in Formula E tires since the inception of the motorsport. Their primary purpose is to monitor tire conditions such as temperature and pressure, promoting efficient tire usage.

In the 2023 season, Formula E underwent significant changes with the introduction of the new “Gen 3” car design and a switch in tire manufacturers from Michelin to Hankook iON. Off-season testing, as discussed in a report by Motorsport.com, highlighted the considerable challenge faced by teams due to these changes. This could potentially explain why the Penske team resorted to gathering data from the entire field, as mentioned earlier.

Additionally, Motorsport reported that the sponsorship deal between Formula E and Hankook tires for the 2022-2023 season posed difficulties for the drivers. They had become accustomed to using Michelin tires consistently throughout the preceding eight seasons.

