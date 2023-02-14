Former Toyota Motor Corp. President Shoichiro Toyoda Dies at 97

Tokyo: Shoichiro Toyoda, the honorary chairman of Toyota Motor who transformed the Japanese automaker into a leading global brand, died of heart failure on Tuesday, the company said.

Toyoda, the son of Toyota Motor Corp founder and father of current chief executive Akio, has died aged 97, the company said on Tuesday.

Toyoda, a third-generation scion of the founding family who inherited its stake in the business, is credited with establishing a culture of quality control at the firm, helping it evolve into a world-leading automaker, Reuters reported.

He was also responsible for pushing Toyota, which started as a loom manufacturer, to produce vehicles overseas.

