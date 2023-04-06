Former rebels accuse Mali's governing junta of 'provocation' after military jet flyover

Dakar, Senegal: Former rebels accused Mali’s governing junta of “provocation” on Wednesday, claiming that military fighter planes flew low over four of their bases, raising concerns of resumed fighting.

The Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA) accused the Malian jets of flying “at deliberately provocative altitudes” over the strategic town of Kidal and surrounding bases “at the height of tensions linked to the stalled peace process”.

Malian authorities have not responded to the charge.

Prior to reaching a peace accord in 2015, the CMA, an alliance of mostly Tuareg factions, engaged in conflict with the Malian government.

But, the arrangement is fraying.

The escalation occurred a day before the 11th anniversary of separatists declaring independence after seizing major northern cities.

In a statement, signed Wednesday by spokesman Almou Ag Mohamed, the CMA described the “unfortunate” incident as a “clear violation” of a 2014 ceasefire and a “serious provocation”.

Vast swathes of the north are under CMA control, a major irritant for the junta, which has made sovereignty its mantra.

The CMA in December announced that it, along with other armed groups, was suspending participation in the peace deal’s implementation, accusing authorities of lacking political will.

In January, the alliance announced it was withdrawing from the commission in charge of finalising a draft new constitution.

International mediators, especially Algeria, have for weeks worked to bring the two sides closer together.

Mali is in the throes of an 11-year-old security crisis.

The regional revolt in the north later developed into a full-blown jihadist insurgency.

Since August 2020, the Sahel country has been ruled by the military.

