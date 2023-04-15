Former President Jair Bolsonaro ordered by Brazil’s Supreme Court to testify regarding 8 January riots
Brasilia: According to a document obtained by Reuters on Friday, the Brazilian Supreme Court has mandated that former President Jair Bolsonaro appear before federal police regarding the 8 January invasion of government facilities by his supporters.
Ruling in favour of a request filed by prosecutors, Justice Alexandre de Moraes said Bolsonaro’s testimony was “an indispensable measure to the complete clarification of the investigated facts.”
On 8 January, Bolsonaro’s far-right supporters broke into and vandalised the nation’s Congress, presidential mansion, and Supreme Court in protest of their candidate’s loss to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the previous election.
After his defeat, Bolsonaro spent three months in the United States. He returned to Brazil in March but is now under investigation by the law for his criticisms of the country’s electoral process and his suspected participation in inciting his followers to assault Brasilia on 8 January.
