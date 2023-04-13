Former President Donald Trump sues former lawyer Michael Cohen for more than $500 million
The lawsuit follows Cohen's testimony before a Manhattan grand jury, which led to the indictment of Trump on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records
According to a document filed on Wednesday in federal court in Florida, former US President Donald Trump is suing his former attorney Michael Cohen for more than $500 million.
The lawsuit follows Cohen’s testimony before a Manhattan grand jury, which led to the indictment of Trump on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records—the first time in US history that a former president has been accused of a crime. Cohen was formerly Trump’s devoted “fixer,” and his testimony led to the indictment.
Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty in that case on April 4. Cohen is poised to be a star witness in any eventual trial in the case, which centres around a hush money payment he made before the 2016 election to a porn star who says she slept with Trump.
The lawsuit accuses Cohen of violating his attorney-client relationship with Trump by revealing his “confidences” and “spreading falsehoods” in books, podcasts and media appearances.
It says Cohen wrongfully called Trump “racist” in his 2020 book, “Disloyal,” and fabricated conversations with Trump.
“The timing of Disloyal’s release, just prior to the November 3, 2020 Presidential Election, suggests that Defendant intended to improperly disclose Plaintiff’s confidences when it would be most lucrative to do so — and while Disloyal would be sure to have the most damaging reputational effect,” the lawsuit said.
Trump lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden.
Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Cohen was a top executive at Trump’s real estate company and then worked as his personal lawyer when Trump assumed office in 2017.
While Cohen said that year that he would “do anything” to protect Trump, his stance had changed dramatically by 2019, when he testified before a US congressional committee.
“I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is,” Cohen told the panel. “He is a racist. He is a con man. He is a cheat.”
Cohen in 2018 pleaded guilty to violating federal election law through the $130,000 payment to the porn star, Stormy Daniels. He was sentenced to three years in prison for that and other crimes, including cheating on his personal taxes and lying under oath to Congress about when the Trump Organization stopped working on a proposed building project in Russia.
Trump denies the affair with Daniels. He is accused by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of falsifying Trump Organization records to conceal that he reimbursed Cohen for the payment to Daniels.
