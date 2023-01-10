Former PoK CM slams Pakistan, demands greater rights for Gilgit Baltistan

Muzzafarabad: Slamming the Pakistan administration for its policies against Gilgit Baltistan, former PoK PM Raja Farooq Haider urged an end to the land grabbing by the security forces in the Himalayan region.

Addressing a public meeting in Hajira subdivision of Poonch district organised by the Awami Action Committee — an alliance of various political, religious and trade associations in the region he called for the protection of the rights of the local people.

“I want to ask the government of Pakistan not to evict the people of Gilgit-Baltistan from the Khalsa (Crown’s) land they have been living on since the times of Dogra rule,” he said.

Haider went on to add that Pakistan should treat the people of Gilgit Baltistan with respect as they had revolted against Dogra-ruled erstwhile kingdom of Jammu and Kashmir, paving the path for the region’s eventual merger with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“The people of Gilgit-Baltistan had defeated Dogra forces by offering great sacrifices. They should not be ridiculed and instead should be given their land ownership rights,” he said.

The former PoK CM also demanded that the state subject rule (SSR) should be re-enforced in Gilgit Baltistan so that outside forces are unable to evict the local people from their lands. The erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir had introduced the SSR in 1927 to protect the use and ownership of land by the state subjects.

However, Gilgit Baltistan has seen intense protests by local villagers in recent days after the Pakistan Army and various paramilitary forces tried to forcibly take over their land.

