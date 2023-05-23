World

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets luxury tax notice worth Pkr 14 lakhs for Lahore residence

Imran Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

FP Staff May 23, 2023 11:00:45 IST
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan received on Monday a luxury tax notice of PKR 14 lakh for his Lahore residence from the Punjab provincial government.

The challan issued by the Department of Excise and Taxation to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for the payment of PKR 14,40,000 for his Zaman Park residence, where he currently resides, is to be paid by Monday when the last date to submit it was May 12, Geo News reported.

According to media reports, Khan submitted a record of the house sought from him last month, the provincial tax collecting authority said, and after estimation, a luxury tax challan was sent to the cricketer-turned-politician, who received the notice.

The development came after Khan issued a statement saying that he may be arrested again when he goes to court in Islamabad on Tuesday this week to join the probe in the Al Qadir trust case, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Khan stated that the ruling coalition’s determination to remove him from the political landscape stems from their fear of losing the 2019 general elections.

Last month, the department issued a notice to the 70-year-old politician’s mother, the late Shaukat Khanum, to assess the luxury house tax, which directed Imran Khan to clear arrears under the luxury tax amounting to Rs 36 lakh. The property continues to be in Shaukat Khanum’s name, who passed away in 1985, the report said.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 23, 2023 11:00:45 IST

