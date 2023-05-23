Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets luxury tax notice worth Pkr 14 lakhs for Lahore residence
Imran Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan received on Monday a luxury tax notice of PKR 14 lakh for his Lahore residence from the Punjab provincial government.
The challan issued by the Department of Excise and Taxation to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for the payment of PKR 14,40,000 for his Zaman Park residence, where he currently resides, is to be paid by Monday when the last date to submit it was May 12, Geo News reported.
According to media reports, Khan submitted a record of the house sought from him last month, the provincial tax collecting authority said, and after estimation, a luxury tax challan was sent to the cricketer-turned-politician, who received the notice.
Related Articles
The development came after Khan issued a statement saying that he may be arrested again when he goes to court in Islamabad on Tuesday this week to join the probe in the Al Qadir trust case, ARY News reported on Sunday.
Khan stated that the ruling coalition’s determination to remove him from the political landscape stems from their fear of losing the 2019 general elections.
Last month, the department issued a notice to the 70-year-old politician’s mother, the late Shaukat Khanum, to assess the luxury house tax, which directed Imran Khan to clear arrears under the luxury tax amounting to Rs 36 lakh. The property continues to be in Shaukat Khanum’s name, who passed away in 1985, the report said.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Imran Khan's close aide Fawad Chaudhry arrested outside Supreme Court
The new incident coincides with the continuing campaign against PTI employees and officials. According to a news report, Fawad Chaudhry has been inside the Pakistan Supreme Court since 11 a.m. (local time) in an effort to avoid being arrested
Jail or Bail? Why Imran Khan’s political future remains bleak
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan received a reprieve on Thursday when the Supreme Court termed his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust land deal case as ‘illegal’. Political pundits note that this reprieve is temporary. Here’s why
The Fall of Imran Khan: What finally led to arrest of former Pakistani prime minister?
Since being ousted as prime minister in April 2022, Imran Khan has faced a flood of cases and thumbed his nose at the authorities. On Tuesday, Imran was finally taken into custody in the Al Qadir case. Here’s a look back at everything that happened