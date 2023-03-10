Pakistan: Imran Khan in trouble, directly named in 37 cases across country

Islamabad: A total of 37 cases have been filed against former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in different parts of the country.

According to a report by The News International, of the 37 cases in which Imran Khan is directly involved, 11 were registered in a single day on 25 May, 2022, while other eight were registered on 26 May.

Three FIRs were lodged on 8 August, the report said.

The cases against the former Pakistan PM include litigation, police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cases and proceedings launched against him by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

As per the litigation status report of Imran Khan provided by Fawad Chaudhry, the PTI chief himself is a petitioner in 19 cases, which have been filed against government departments and individuals.

Details of cases against Imran Khan

The list provided, however, does not include recent cases filed against Khan. Of the total litigation cases, five are being heard in the Supreme Court of Pakistan after being filed by the ex-PM against the Federation of Pakistan.

Khan has filed two cases against the ECP in the Islamabad High Court, while two cases are registered against him in the same court.

A total of six cases are filed by Khan in the Lahore High Court (LHC), four against the Federation of Pakistan while two against the election commission. Among these, only two cases are ongoing against Imran in the LHC. A total of three cases are ongoing in the Peshawar High Court, involving Khan, in which he is a petitioner in only one case, the report said.

In the Islamabad District Court, there are three cases against Khan. The ECP is pursuing five cases against him, including foreign funding case, KP helicopter case, removal of chairmanship case and contempt case for using inappropriate language against the commission and chairman commission.

Two cases have been registered against the former Pakistan prime minister by the FIA and both are related to the cipher.

Khan is facing three cases in anti-terrorism courts. A single case has been filed against him by the FIA Banking Crime Court Islamabad.

Earlier this week, the former Pakistan premier claimed that 76 cases have been registered against him.

My 76 cases & increasing rapidly include terrorism, blasphemy & sedition. In sedition case, neither the officer is named nor institution identified. This is what happens when a bunch of criminals are imposed on a nation by those who are devoid of intelligence, morality & ethics. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 7, 2023

“My 76 cases and increasing rapidly include terrorism, blasphemy and sedition. In sedition case, neither the officer is named nor institution identified,” he had claimed.

