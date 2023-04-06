Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern delivers final speech to parliament

Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday delivered her final speech to the parliament. Ardern shocked New Zealand earlier this year when she announced she was stepping down as prime minister and retiring from politics, saying she no longer had “enough in the tank”.

The 42-year-old, once the youngest woman leader in the world, said in her final speech to parliament that she never expected to take the nation’s top job.

“It was a cross between a sense of duty to steer a moving freight train… and being hit by one,” she quipped during her valedictory address.

“And that’s probably because my internal reluctance to lead was matched only by a huge sense of responsibility.”

Ardern steered New Zealand through natural disasters, the coronavirus pandemic and the 2019 Christchurch mosque massacre — in which a white supremacist gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers.

“These stories and phases remain etched in my mind and likely will forever. That is the responsibility and privilege of the role of prime minister.”

Ardern dedicated a significant section of her speech to climate change, urging the country’s politicians to band together.

“Climate change is a crisis. It is upon us,” she said.

“And so one of the very few things I will ask of this house on my departure is that you please take the politics out of climate change.”

She will now devote herself to stamping out online extremism as part of the Christchurch Call project, which she set up as prime minister in the wake of the mosque attack.

With inputs from AFP

