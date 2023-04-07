Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi still in hospital, but better than before, say sources
Berlusconi's physicians revealed that he had been suffering from leukaemia 'for some time' and had lately developed a lung infection
Milan: Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is “better than he was,” his friend Fedele Confalonieri claimed after seeing him in hospital for a lung infection caused by persistent leukaemia on Friday.
On Wednesday, the 86-year-old billionaire media tycoon was transported to Milan’s San Raffaele hospital, sparking rumours that his life was in jeopardy and attracting a flood of relatives and friends to his bedside.
On Thursday, his physicians revealed that he had been suffering from leukaemia “for some time” and had lately developed a lung infection.
Confalonieri, who has worked in Berlusconi’s business empire for decades, visited him for a second day running, later telling reporters that he had exchanged a joke with the former prime minister. Asked if he was optimistic, he replied: “Yes.”
Another friend, the editor of Il Giornale newspaper Augusto Minzolini, wrote on Friday that Berlusconi had reassured him in a phone call that he would recover. “‘It´s hard, but I’ll pull through once again’,” Minzolini quoted him as saying.
Well-wishers have gathered outside the Milan hospital to show their support, including 90-year-old Ruggiero Sutto, who said he was suffering from the same sort of blood cancer.
“These things are normal at a certain age,” he told Reuters. “I’m sure he’ll make it because he’s a strong man, and because he’s the best prime minister we’ve had in Italy. If they were all like him, Italy would have become a great country.”
