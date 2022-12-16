Forget Tuscon, common Italians can't afford beaches at all

New Delhi: Italy’s tourism minister is leading a crusade to privatize the last remaining public beaches of the country, claiming free public beaches are thronged by drug addicts, littered with waste, with no one to take care of them.

According to media reports, the move comes close on heels of Daniela Santanche handing over co-ownership of an exclusive beach club to her boyfriend.

A hardlines, who once proclaimed she was “proud to be a fascist”, Santanche is a prominent member of the ruling far-right party Brothers of Italy, led by Prime Minister Georgio Meloni.

As of now, most of the most beautiful beaches of Italy have been converted into clubs—stabilimenti—that are rather too pricy for modest Italians. According to a Telegraph report, for a family of four, it may cost come 50 euros or more to rent sunbeds and an umbrella in high season at these luxurious clubs.

Reports said that Santanche co-owned the Twiga beach club on the luxurious Tuscon coast, but had to part with her share and transfer them to her boyfriend under political pressure.

Santanchè served in one of Silvio Berlusconi’s governments before joining the far-right Brotherhood. At a 2008 rally she had said, “I proudly claim to be a fascist, if being a fascist means being against the cultural hegemony of the left and kicking illegal migrants in the ass.”

