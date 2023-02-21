Foreign office summons Iran's most senior diplomat again after assassination threats to UK journalists

New Delhi: Iran’s most senior diplomat has again been summoned by the Foreign Office. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires in the UK, Mehdi Hosseini Matin, “to make clear we will not tolerate threats to journalists in the UK”, Sky News reported.

This comes after a UK-based Iranian broadcaster was forced to move out of the UK due to assassination threats from Tehran.

He added the UK had also sanctioned members of the Iranian regime “engaged in repressing and killing the Iranian people, including children”.

“Iran’s threats will never go unchallenged”, he tweeted.

According to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokeswoman , Iran’s charge d’affaires was summoned to the Foreign Office on Monday afternoon.

“The UK will not tolerate threats to life and media freedom in the UK,” the spokeswoman further added.

Since October last year, Iran’s charge d’affaires has been summoned every month on various human rights issues, including alleged threats made by Iranian security forces to journalists in the UK last November.

Iran International TV reported, that it has been forced to shift its headquarters from Chiswick, west London, to its studios in Washington, DC, due to “imminent and credible threats to the lives of their journalists” from authorities.

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat condemned “this outrageous violation of our sovereignty” and confirmed eight Iranian regime individuals had been sanctioned on Monday, in addition to the 300 already in place.

Earlier, a man was arrested outside the Chiswick TV studio and was charged with terrorism offences related to the surveillance of the company’s headquarters, police said, Sky News reported.

