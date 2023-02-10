‘Forcing and spying’, Zelenskyy tells how it got Germany to pledge Leopard tanks

New Delhi: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his warmly received visit to Europe has revealed how he had been ‘forcing’ the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for military aid and spying the Germans.

Zelenskyy in an interview with Der Spiegel published on Thursday said that Scholz had been reluctant to send the German made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and he had to constantly remind the German chancellor that the assistance is not for Ukraine alone but Europe at large.

“Now we are yet again in a difficult phase with this debate about the German tanks, it is emotional and complex. I have to force him (Scholz) to help Ukraine and constantly convince him that this help is not for us, but for the Europeans,” Zelenskyy stated.

‘Want to avoid this becoming a war between Russia and NATO’

Germany believed that sending the tanks to Ukraine would bring NATO in direct confrontation with Russia.

“The Ukrainians can rely on our support in their courageous fight but it is also clear that we want to avoid this becoming a war between Russia and NATO, Olaf told the World Economic Forum in Davos on 18 January.

However, on 25 January Germany conceded to Ukraine demand for Leopard 2 tanks after the US agreed to send its M2 Abrams tanks.

Berlin pledged to send in 14 Leopard 2 armoured vehicles, as well as allowing other European operators of the German-made tanks to re-export them to Ukraine.

Over 180 older Leopard 1 models to Ukraine from Germany’s stocks were pledged as well.

Ukraine spying on Germany

Zelenskyy also said that in his conversations with Scholz Ukraine had intelligence on what military resources Germany had its disposal which could be sent to Ukraine.

We have changed our relationship and understanding. We received IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems, for which I am very grateful to Germany. You saved a lot of lives. I told the chancellor: Olaf, listen, we’re short on rockets. I know that you don’t have any more yourself, we also have an intelligence service. I know you give us everything you have”, Zelenskyy said.

After the conversation, Zelenskyy said, Scholz somehow managed to push the maufacturers to produce the IRIS-T munition faster.

