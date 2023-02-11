Footage captures spectacular view and sound of Orca Pod under icy Antarctica water; watch

Orcas, also popular as killer whales, rank among the most deadly predators available in the world. Easily recognisable by their iconic black-and-white colours, these creatures are the largest ones among the dolphin family. Orca whales are known for making a variety of communicative noises in an effort to catch the attention of their pod members at a distance. They use echolocation to send any message, making distinctive sounds that travel underwater until they come across objects and bounce back, disclosing the objects’ location, size, and shape. Even after being social in nature, it’s a rare occasion to spot Orcas. Recently, a video showing a pod of orcas underwater has been doing rounds across the internet world. The clip was dropped on Twitter by NowThis News.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard caught this up-close video and audio footage of an orca pod in waters off the coast of Antarctica — and you have to hear it to believe it. ‘Finally got a good recording of the orchestra,’ USCG Fireman Niall Shannon wrote on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/RsRyrrU3mY — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 11, 2023



As explained in the post, a few crew members of the US Coast Guard managed to film the spectacular view of some Orcas swimming independently under seawater, while travelling on a ship towards Antarctica. Not only the view, but the camera also recorded the communicative sound of the massive animal.

NowThis News captioned the post, “Members of the U.S. Coast Guard caught this up-close video and audio footage of an orca pod in waters off the coast of Antarctica. And you have to hear it in order to believe it.”

USCG Fireman Niall Shannon who was accompanying the group first dropped the footage on Instagram. His go-pro camera made the thing possible. Shannon attached that mini device to a string and dropped it into the ocean just off the Polar Star’s bow. Though he only wanted to record the fascinating world under the blue water, the recording revealed the Orca pod.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niall Shannon (@niall_niall_crocodile)



The clip opens under the frigid waters of Antarctica close to the ship where a minke whale and several orcas can be seen wandering. Among them, one orca whale was captured breaching through the water’s surface. Their distinct cries can also be heard quite clearly in the footage.

Shannon wrote, “Finally Got a good recording of the orchestra.” He uploaded the video on 5 January and it has already reached more than 4,000 views. It has also accumulated hundreds of likes. A user noted in the comment section, “This is just amazing.” Another one found the video “so cool.”

