Nike’s ISPA Mindbody sneakers have become the target of online mockery due to their appearance. This shoe was launched earlier this year at a price of $180. As per the official website, Nike claims that Mindbody sneakers are made from recycled yarn and are meant to be easily disassembled. While the brand refers to the adventurous shoes as “the new definition of R&R (Rest & Recreation)”, shocked sneakerheads on Twitter compared them to items that were “picked out of a landfill.”

The Nike sneakers were heavily trolled on Twitter and other social media platforms due to their mould colour and design. Some users on Twitter called it “Dumpster Dunks” while others called it “Nike Air Scraps”, “Foot Fungus”, and “The Homeless 1s”.

What’s a better nickname for the Nike ISPA Mindbody?

📰: https://t.co/2CyYkYKhiz pic.twitter.com/7JQiThyEEF — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) December 5, 2022

However, not every review was terrible. As per the reviews on the product listing page of the shoe, some have appreciated its design and comfortability.

“One of the most comfortable shoes I own definitely recommend” an anonymous buyer wrote while rating the product as “very durable” with five stars. Another user agreed and said, “Love them, wear them anywhere”. The reviewers also suggested future buyers not to wear these shoes when walking on wet floors. “It has holes at the bottom for ventilation, so if walked then your socks or feet can get wet.” the person suggested.

Nike claims that the ISPA trainers are breezy and light. They call these sneakers a sanctuary that no one would want to step away from. On its website, Nike explains the concept behind the key feature of its design.

“Key feature to this concept is designing with product end of life in mind,” it refers to the shoe’s ability to be readily disassembled. With the help of this feature, the product can be recycled easily. As per the description of the product, consumers can give this shoe at a nearby Nike store which will be given a new life through donation or recycling.

Despite the internet mockery, opinions on Nike’s ISPA Mindbody sneakers are still divided, with some praising their comfort and design and others criticising both their appearance and price.

