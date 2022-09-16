Food security to Covid-19: Main Points of PM Modi's speech at SCO Summit

During his speech, PM Modi spoke on a host of important issues including climate change, health and medicine

Samarkand (Uzbekistan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held up several key global issues while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit being in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

“India has more than 70,000 startups and this experience can be useful for SCO countries. We are ready to share our experience with our allies,” PM Modi said.

Let us look at 10 features of PM Modi’s address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

1) PM Modi said that the world is overcoming the coronavirus pandemic. The Covid-19 Pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have caused many disruptions in the global supply chain.

2) PM Modi also said that the Indian government is focusing on a people-centric development model which is bearing fruit in every field.

3) PM Modi said that India’s economy is expected to grow at the rate of 7.5 percent this year.

4) PM Modi also informed that the Indian government is going to start a special working group on startups and innovation.

5) Speaking at the conference, the Prime Minister said that India is today one of the most affordable destinations for medical and health tourism in the world.

“The WHO Global Center for Traditional Medicine was inaugurated in Gujarat in April 2022. This will be the WHO’s first and only Global Center for Traditional Medicine. We should increase cooperation on traditional medicine among SCO countries. For this, India will take initiative on a new SCO Working Group of Traditional Medicine,” PM Modi said.

6) PM Modi also emphasised the urgent need to tackle the challenge of global food security. In this context, he talked about India’s efforts to further popularise millets.

“The world is facing another big challenge today. It is our great responsibility to ensure the food security of our citizens. One possible solution to this problem is to promote the cultivation and consumption of millets. The SCO can play a big role in marking 2023 as International Year of Millets,” he said.

