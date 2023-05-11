World

FM Nirmala Sitharaman on two-day visit to Japan for G7 meeting

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday arrived in Japan for a two-day official visit and is scheduled to attend G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Niigata tomorrow

FP Staff May 11, 2023 09:21:42 IST
FM Nirmala Sitharaman on two-day visit to Japan for G7 meeting

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. ANI

Tokyo: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday arrived in Japan for a two-day official visit and is scheduled to attend G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Niigata tomorrow.

She was received at Haneda Airport in Tokyo by Indian Ambassador to Japan and Marshall Islands, Sibi George.

Related Articles

Banking

Banking instability to US debt default fears await G7 finance ministers

Banking

PM Modi's Social Security Schemes: Over 55 crore enrollments registered in 8 years in three national programmes

Taking to Twitter, the finance ministry had earlier said, “Union finance minister is on an official two-day visit to Niigata, Japan, for a ‘Dialogue with partner countries’ at the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting tomorrow (12 May, 2023).”

During her visit, Sitharaman will also have multilateral and bilateral engagements with her counterparts, besides a roundtable meeting with business leaders and investors, the finance ministry said in a tweet.

The office-bearers of Tokyo Tamil Sangam also called on the Union finance minister during her two-day visit, according to a tweet from the office of the finance minister’s office.

Tokyo Tamil Sangam is a non-profit organisation that aims to promote Tamil language and culture in Tokyo, Japan.

The G7 meeting will be chaired by Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and the Governor of the Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda.

During the meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) held in New Delhi on Monday, FM Sitharaman said regulators must take appropriate and timely action to mitigate any vulnerability and strengthen financial stability.

She said regulators should maintain a constant vigil as ensuring financial sector stability is a shared responsibility of the regulators. The heads of the regulators of the G7 member countries will be here during the meeting.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 11, 2023 09:25:22 IST

TAGS:

also read

Karnataka polls 2023: FM Sitharaman hits out at Cong, says Opposition has 'no right' to speak about inflation
Politics

Karnataka polls 2023: FM Sitharaman hits out at Cong, says Opposition has 'no right' to speak about inflation

Nirmala Sitharaman also attacked the Congress for its promise of banning the Bajrang Dal. The minister called it 'an example of stupidity'

Nirmala Sitharaman holds bilateral meeting with Korean FM, highlights investment opportunities in India
World

Nirmala Sitharaman holds bilateral meeting with Korean FM, highlights investment opportunities in India

Sitharaman met Choo Kyung-ho, Deputy PM & Minister of Economy and Finance, South Korea, on the sidelines of 56th ADB Annual Meeting in Incheon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in South Korea to attend ADB annual meeting
World

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in South Korea to attend ADB annual meeting

She is leading an Indian delegation to attend the 56th Annual General Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) along with Investor/ Bilateral and other associated meetings in Incheon from May 2-5