FM Nirmala Sitharaman on two-day visit to Japan for G7 meeting

Tokyo: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday arrived in Japan for a two-day official visit and is scheduled to attend G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Niigata tomorrow.

She was received at Haneda Airport in Tokyo by Indian Ambassador to Japan and Marshall Islands, Sibi George.

Taking to Twitter, the finance ministry had earlier said, “Union finance minister is on an official two-day visit to Niigata, Japan, for a ‘Dialogue with partner countries’ at the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting tomorrow (12 May, 2023).”

During her visit, Sitharaman will also have multilateral and bilateral engagements with her counterparts, besides a roundtable meeting with business leaders and investors, the finance ministry said in a tweet.

The office-bearers of Tokyo Tamil Sangam also called on the Union finance minister during her two-day visit, according to a tweet from the office of the finance minister’s office.

Tokyo Tamil Sangam is a non-profit organisation that aims to promote Tamil language and culture in Tokyo, Japan.

The G7 meeting will be chaired by Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and the Governor of the Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda.

During the meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) held in New Delhi on Monday, FM Sitharaman said regulators must take appropriate and timely action to mitigate any vulnerability and strengthen financial stability.

She said regulators should maintain a constant vigil as ensuring financial sector stability is a shared responsibility of the regulators. The heads of the regulators of the G7 member countries will be here during the meeting.

