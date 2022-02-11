Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill angers President Joe Biden: What the legislation proposes and its impact on children

The controversial new legislation would ban teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender issues with students in classroom

A proposed legislation restricting how teachers can discuss sexuality and gender in classrooms in Florida, United States has caused massive pushback, with President Joe Biden, himself, denouncing it on Thursday, calling it ‘hateful’.

Here’s all you need to know about the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in the Sunshine state and what could be the effect of such a law being passed.

What’s the ‘Don’t say Gay’ bill?

While it is being dubbed as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, it is formally known as Florida Senate Bill 1834 and House Bill 1557, both titled ‘Parental Rights in Education’.

The text of the legislation states: “A school district may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.”

Further, it explicitly states that parents “may bring an action against a school district to obtain a declaratory judgment that a school district procedure or practice violates this paragraph and seek injunctive relief. A court may award damages and shall award reasonable attorney fees and court costs to a parent who receives declaratory or injunctive relief”.

The bill was introduced in the state House of Representatives by Republican lawmaker Joe Harding. When asked for his motive behind it, he said that he hoped it would “reinforce the fundamental right of parents to make decisions regarding upbringing and control of their children”.

The bill will now face two more Senate panels before being put before the whole of the Republican-controlled chamber to vote on.

Should it be signed into law, its terms would come into effect from 1 July, with all school district plans required to be updated by June 2023.

Governor Ron DeSantis has also voiced his support for the bill.

An NBC News report quoted him as saying on 8 February that it was "entirely inappropriate" for teachers to be having conversations with students about gender identity, citing instances of them telling children, 'Don’t worry, don’t pick your gender yet,' and also "hiding" classroom lessons from parents.

“Schools need to be teaching kids to read, to write,” DeSantis added. “They need to teach them science, history. We need more civics and understanding of the U.S. Constitution, what makes our country unique, all those basic stuff.”

"The larger issue with all of this is parents must have a seat at the table when it comes to what's going on in their schools," he added.

Bill finds critics

However, the bill has attracted widespread criticism, with opponents arguing it would effectively silence vulnerable LGBT+ students and hinder or harm their personal development while potentially violating educators’ freedom of speech and First Amendment rights.

US president Joe Biden on Thursday in a Twitter message said that he vowed to "continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve".

I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community — especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill — to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are. I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve. https://t.co/OcAIMeVpHL — President Biden (@POTUS) February 8, 2022

At a news conference earlier, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: "Every parent hopes that our leaders will ensure their children's safety, protection, and freedom.

"Today, conservative politicians in Florida rejected those basic values by advancing legislation that is designed to target and attack the kids who need support the most."

Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, as per an AFP report said, that it will make Florida "a harder place for LGBTQ kids to survive in”.

The group Equality Florida, which advocates for ending discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, said the bill is "dangerous" and accused lawmakers of targeting LGBTQ young people.

"This legislation is meant to stigmatise LGBTQ people, isolate LGBTQ kids, and make teachers fearful of providing a safe, inclusive classroom," the group said in a statement. "The existence of LGBTQ students and parents is not a taboo topic that has to be regulated by the Florida Legislature."

Critics argue the bill would effectively silence students from discussing LGBTQ family members, friends, or neighbours — and prevent LGBTQ students from speaking about their very existence.

They claim that it would help in making classrooms unsafe, discriminatory spaces for LGBTQ children, who often already face increased rates of stigma and isolation.

Moreover, the bill is an impingement on teachers’ freedom of speech and First Amendment rights.

Other anti-LGBTQ laws in US

So far this year, 160 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced or rolled over from the previous year for consideration. Many of them, like that of Florida, would bar certain school policies or classroom discussions, while others target transgender students by limiting them from playing on school sports teams or using the school facilities that align with their gender identities.

Currently, four US states - Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas - have laws on the books that expressly prohibit or limit sex education to heterosexual activity.

Last year, Tennessee and Montana passed laws that allow parents to opt their children out of discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity.

With inputs from agencies

Also read: France officially bans LGBTQ ‘conversion therapy’: What you need to know

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.