Florida professor breaks world record for living underwater

A university professor achieved a new record for the longest duration spent living underwater without depressurization. Joseph Dituri, also known as “Dr Deep Sea,” surpassed the previous record of 73 days, two hours, and 34 minutes set by two Tennessee professors in 2014. Currently residing in Jules’ Undersea Lodge located in Key Largo’s 30-foot-deep lagoon, Dituri has been following a daily routine since he submerged on 1 March.

His activities include consuming a protein-rich meal, exercising with resistance bands, doing pushups, and taking regular naps. Unlike submarines, the lodge doesn’t employ technology to adjust to the increased underwater pressure, reported The Associated Press.

Dituri’s underwater mission, named Project Neptune 100, aims to stay at the lodge until 9 June, completing a total of 100 days underwater. This endeavor combines medical and ocean research, as well as educational outreach, and is organised by the Marine Resources Development Foundation, the habitat’s owner.

While grateful for the record-breaking achievement, Dituri emphasizes the ongoing scientific work to be done, which includes daily physiological experiments to study the effects of long-term exposure to extreme pressure on the human body.

In addition to his research, Dituri is conducting online classes and broadcast interviews from his digital studio underwater, reaching over 2,500 students in marine science and other disciplines during the past 74 days, reported AP.

Despite his love for living beneath the ocean’s surface, Dituri admits to missing one thing the most—the sun. The daily sunrise holds significance in his life, and he looks forward to returning to it once his mission is complete.

