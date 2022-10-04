After a Florida man allegedly stole a woman’s wallet and jumped into Tampa Bay to avoid being caught, Tampa police officers did not give up their pursuit. Dewayne Dean, a 32-year-old, was arrested and brought into custody after making it roughly 200 feet offshore. When the cops found him, Dean was on the water’s edge and made an attempt to swim away from the cops to avoid capture. But the Tampa Police Department pursued him by chopper and ultimately caught up with him. The department narrated the incident through a post on their official Facebook page. A photograph of the cinematic moment has also been shared by them.

In the photograph, Dean can be seen appearing to surrender in the water with his hands up in the air. A helicopter can also be spotted hovering over him. The caption of the post reads, “You can’t run from the chopper. Aviation, Marine, Dive and Patrol teams worked together to catch a fleeing robbery suspect.”

According to the details in the caption, at around 8 am on 1 October, Saturday, the suspect stole a woman’s wallet in the parking lot of a hotel on N Westshore Blvd and immediately fled from the crime scene. After witnesses saw him escape, officers managed to discover him at Cypress Pointe Beach. The suspect jumped in and swam about 200 feet in an attempt to avoid getting arrested. But his efforts failed.

Since being shared, the Facebook post by Tampa Police has accumulated more than 1,500 reactions so far. Along with numerous plaudits for the urgency shown by the police, some hilarious remarks regarding the effort of the robber can also be seen in the comments section. A user wrote, “Glad you caught him! Keep him locked up.” Another person hilariously noted, “He thought he was playing GTA5.” An individual tagged the suspect as “a true athlete.”

According to records from the Hillsborough County Jail, Dean was accused of robbing a person by sudden snatching and resisting an officer without using violence. He has previously been taken into custody for cocaine possession, grand theft, escaping from police while driving at a high speed, aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, and battery as a second or subsequent offence.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.