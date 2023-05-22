‘Florida is openly hostile toward people of colour’: Civil rights group issues travel advisory in US state

The south-eastern US state of Florida is a popular tourist destination for most Americans but some civil rights groups now think that the place has become “hostile for black individuals”.

The National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP), a civil rights group, has issued a travel advisory warning people not to travel to Florida because of the promulgation of laws championed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that are “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.”

NAACP joined the League of United Latin American Citizens and LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Florida in issuing advisories in the state.

The CEO and President of NAACP, Derrick Johnson, said, “Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon.”

“He should know that democracy will prevail because its defenders are prepared to stand up and fight. We’re not backing down, and we encourage our allies to join us in the battle for the soul of our nation,” he added.

What did the advisory say?

The NAACP issued an advisory stating, “Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of colour and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of colour.”

Meanwhile, the chair of the NAACP Board of Directors, Leon Russell said, “Once again, hate-inspired state leaders have chosen to put politics over people. Governor Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida have engaged in a blatant war against principles of diversity and inclusion and rejected our shared identities to appeal to a dangerous, extremist minority.”

“Under the leadership of Governor Desantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon.” — NAACP President and CEO @DerrickNAACP Take a stand with us. https://t.co/zsgLbNYL8t — NAACP (@NAACP) May 20, 2023

“We will not allow our rights and history to be held hostage for political grandstanding. The NAACP proudly fights against the malicious attacks in Florida, against Black Americans. I encourage my fellow Floridians to join in this fight to protect ourselves and our democracy,” Russell added.

What has DeSantis done?

Ron DeSantis, the Republican Governor of Florida, and his administration in January dismissed the College Board’s Advanced Placement African American Studies course.

He and other Republican lawmakers have pressed for reforms banning state colleges from offering programs on diversity, equity and inclusion.

He also passed the ‘Stop WOKE Act”, banning certain race-based conversations in schools.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.