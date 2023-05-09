Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs bill banning TikTok from schools and government networks

Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida and a likely candidate for the US Presidency signed new legislation that prohibits the use of Chinese apps, such as TikTok, on government and school servers. He also signed a law that restricts land purchases by Chinese citizens.

These measures are part of a wider effort by state authorities to combat perceived threats from China. The bills were passed with bipartisan support by the Republican-controlled legislature, and also include a provision that bans universities in the southeastern coastal state from accepting any funding from China.

DeSantis spoke at a press briefing, stating that the new laws show the state’s recognition of the threat posed by China and its commitment to take action. “Today, we’re really recognising the threat from China, and we’re taking action,” DeSantis said.

A list of apps from a list of countries of concern

The bills also identify other countries, including Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, and Syria, as “countries of concern.”

The legislation that restricts the use of certain applications requires Governor DeSantis’ administration to compile a list of apps that are “owned, maintained, or created by a foreign entity and engage in specific activities that pose a cybersecurity threat or present a security risk to a public employer’s IT systems or data in the form of unauthorized access or temporary unavailability.”

The bill notes that this definition will likely include apps like TikTok and WeChat. As a result, students will not be able to access these targeted apps on their personal devices via a school or government Wi-Fi network, similar to the ban implemented by the University of Texas at Austin in January.

The new law will prohibit students from accessing the specified apps on their personal devices while using a school or government Wi-Fi network. The University of Texas at Austin has already implemented a permanent ban on TikTok, preventing the app from being used on any of the university’s wired or wireless networks.

Florida is the latest state to ban TikTok and other Chinese apps

Several other states, including Montana, have also imposed restrictions on TikTok, and President Joe Biden’s administration has banned the app from government-issued devices.

Governor DeSantis’ bill on college and university funding in Florida prohibits these institutions and their staff from accepting gifts, grants, or agreements from colleges located in China or the other targeted countries.

Additionally, it prohibits faculty exchange programs and dual-degree programs. However, the Florida university system Board of Governors may waive the restrictions on educational funding and cooperation.

“The Chinese Communist Party has done a really, really effective job at identifying some of the soft underbelly of American society and really focusing on academic infiltration and influence,” DeSantis said in his briefing.

Florida also restricts Chinese residents and businesses from owning land

SB 26, signed by Governor DeSantis on Monday, could have the most significant impact on Florida residents. The bill limits land purchases by residents of countries considered to be of concern, including China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, and Syria.

The legislation will prevent individuals and companies from these targeted countries from owning agricultural land, as well as any land within a 16km (10-mile) radius of critical infrastructure facilities such as seaports, airports, and wastewater treatment plants.

Current landowners must register their property with the state by January 1, or they will face a daily fine of $1,000 and have their property seized by the state.

