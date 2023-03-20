Florida considers ban on discussing menstruation before sixth grade

Florida: Republican lawmakers in Florida are considering introducing a draft law that will strengthen the state’s crackdown on sex education in schools. This would also prohibit schoolgirls from talking about their periods.

The proposal, put forth by state representative Republican Stan McClain and backed by the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, will ban students up to sixth grade from holding discussions around menstruation.

The law would allow the flow of instruction on “acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), sexually transmitted diseases, or health education” only from sixth to 12 grade which generally consists of students aged between 12 to 18.

McClain later confirmed that the laws would effectively restrict students from talking about menstrual cycles below sixth grade, which is also typically a time when girls get their first periods.

McClain has defended the bill by saying that it will make sex education more uniform across the state and give parents more leverage over the curriculum, according to The Guardian.

Addressing concerns over the bill, he said that the proposal will remain open to changes in the future.

Democrats slam proposal

The ban on menstrual discussions has not been well received by Democrats.

State representative Ashley Gantt, a Democrat, asked, “So if little girls experience their menstrual cycle in fifth grade or fourth grade, will that prohibit conversations from them since they are in a grade lower than sixth grade?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley V. Gantt (@ganttforflorida)

McClain answered, “It would.”

Gantt further noted, “Imagine a little girl in fourth grade, going to the bathroom and finding blood in her panties and thinking that she is dying.”

“She doesn’t actually know what’s going on. And her teacher does not even have the ability to tell her that this is a part of life,” she added.

Decrying the proposal, Planned Parenthood, said that the draft bill would take “total control from local school districts in approving sex ed curriculum and give it to the State Department of Education.”

Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates, Annie Filkowski, called the legislation “absurd”.

“This bill shines a bright light on Florida’s political leaders’ perpetual thirst for power,” she said in a statement.

