Flood hit Balochistan in severe crisis as Pakistan govt denies funds

Quetta (Pakistan): Even several months after the devastating floods that ravaged large parts of Pakistan, the neglected province of Balochistan is yet to recover from the catastrophe.

According to a report by ‘The Dawn’, the economic crisis in Balochistan is getting worse with every passing day as the province has not received its share of funds from the federal government for rehabilitation and reconstruction of infrastructure in flood affected regions in the last three months.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and Finance Minister Zamrak Khan Piralizai have repeatedly complained of discrimination by the Pakistan government and have said that the province has not been receiving its share of 11 billion Pakistani rupees from the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

A spokesperson of the Balochistan government told the media earlier this week that the province has going through a severe financial crunch over the last three months as it has not received its fair share from the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

She added that Balochistan is yet to receive any financial support from the Pakistan government for relief and rehabilitation of flood victims. The Pakistan floods had engulfed 28 of Balochistan’s 35 districts last year, leaving thousands of people homeless.

News agency ANI quotes officials in the Balochistan government as saying that a large part of the provincial budget is used to maintain law and order.

The provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are going through a crippling financial crunch amid the Pakistan economic crisis.

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also experience near daily attacks on the Pakistan security forces by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – also as the Pakistan Taliban – and Baloch freedom fighters.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.