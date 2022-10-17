Flood havoc in Nigeria: Over 600 killed, millions displaced
This is the worst flood in Nigeria in the last decade. About 13 lakh people have been displaced due to the floods while more than two lakh houses have been completely destroyed
Nigeria Floods: The devastating floods in Nigeria have so far killed more than 600 people and displaced millions. According to the Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Saadia Omar Farooq, floods are wreaking havoc in the West African nation.
He said that most of the states in the country were not fully prepared despite several warnings.
Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Saadia Omar Farooq held a press conference on Sunday. He asked the local authorities to evacuate people living in the highest risk areas.
Lakhs of houses completely destroyed
According to media reports, the floods are expected to continue till the end of November. Nigeria experiences mild flooding every year during the rainy sea, this year it has been quite bad.
Heavy rains and climate change are being attributed to the devastating floods in the country. However, according to experts, poor planning and infrastructure have added to the damage. Apart from houses, agriculture has also suffered extensively. The floods have affected 27 of Nigeria’s 36 states.
Nigeria’s meteorological agency has warned that flooding could continue until the end of November in some states in the south of the country.
