Nowadays, several videos have been surfacing on the internet which show pilots as well as flight attendants adopting unique and humorous tactics to entertain their passengers. Such videos go viral quickly and also manage to win the hearts of social media users. One such example has again come up and the internet is in love with it.

A video making rounds on the internet shows a flight attendant giving some instructions in an entertaining manner, adding hilarious comments in between his spiel. His announcement did capture the attention of all the passengers and now also of the internet.

Shared on Instagram by ‘Now This News’, the video shows a male attendant standing by the mike, delivering all the safety instructions with a humorous element. Notably, this was just a bid made to distract the passengers who were facing issues with a delay in flight.

Flight attendant's hilarious attempt to distract passengers

Beginning his announcement by talking about people travelling with children, the attendant quipped, “If you’re traveling with children or anyone that’s acting like one, make sure you put your own mask first. And if you’re traveling with more than one child, first of all, why, sweetie? We’re going to Puerto Rico.”

He mentioned that the flight will take around 3 hours and 36 minutes to touch down in Puerto Rico, joking that they would reach their destination earlier as all the staff members were trained by “desperate Puerto Rican women.” Following this, the steward also mentioned that flight attendants will be ensuring that all the seat belts are securely fastened and further seat backs and tray tables are in their “full upright and locked positions.”

Next, while referring to all the female passengers, the attendant said, “Ladies, this does include that Louis Vuitton, that Gucci purse, especially, the fake Gucci purse. But once we get up to 10,000 feet, the G is going to pull up. And then you’re going to find yourself in the ghetto streets of San Juan with a Ucci purse.”

The entire session left the passengers in splits, while the attendant himself also seemed to have enjoyed his announcement.

Social media users took to the comment section, posting hilarious reactions to the video. Meanwhile, as stated in the clip, the video was originally posted on TikTok by Shahyra Monique Grant, a passenger on the flight.

