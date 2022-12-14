Five more complaints about Dominic Raab’s behaviour being probed, says Sunak’s office
Raab, who was reappointed by British PM Rishi Sunak as justice secretary and deputy prime minister in October soon after taking charge as premier, has denied all allegations of bullying and rude behaviour during his tenure in the administration
London: Five more complaints about British deputy prime minister Dominic Raab’s behaviour will be investigated, the UK prime minister’s official spokesman said on Wednesday. The spokesperson said the complaints were related to Raab’s previous tenure as justice secretary.
With the addition of the new accusations, a total of eight complaints are now being investigated by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC.
“There is zero tolerance for bullying across the civil service. The deputy prime minister leads a professional department, driving forward major reforms, where civil servants are valued and the level of ambition is high,” a person aware of the probe and seeking anonymity said.
“There is an independent investigation under way that is being overseen by the Cabinet Office, and it would be inappropriate to comment further on issues relating to it until it is completed,” he added.
Raab has earlier served as justice secretary and deputy prime minister under former UK PM Boris Johnson.
The three complaints already being investigated are in connection with his time as foreign secretary and Brexit secretary, as well as at the Ministry of Justice.
