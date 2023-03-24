New Delhi/Gurdaspur: Five Austria-made Glock pistols and more than 90 rounds of different calibre bullets dropped by a Pakistani drone were recovered by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday from along the International Border in Punjab, officials said.

The dropping of the weapons and ammunition took place in the Metla area of the Gurdaspur sector around 2:30 am. The “infiltrating rogue” drone was fired upon by our troops and later during a search of the area a packet was recovered from the field, a BSF spokesperson said. Officials said the cache contained five Glock pistols, ten magazines and 91 rounds.

On 24th Mar at about 0228 hrs, BSF troops deployed along Indo-Pakistan border in area of Metla, Sector Gurdaspur, Punjab detected a drone infiltrating into Indian territory from Pakistan side, and subsequently fired upon the rogue drone: BSF pic.twitter.com/y3hALaDfwO — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

Security agencies suspect the consignment was meant for Khalistani separatist groups in the border state. The Glock is a sophisticated semi-automatic pistol that is used by counter-terrorist forces like the National Security Guard (NSG) and other commando teams.

It is used for close-quarter battle scenarios and VIP protection duties as it has a range of 35-50 metres. It is manufactured in Austria and the USA.

Earlier on March 10, the BSF shot down a Pakistani drone near the international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district which was used from across the border to supply arms and ammunition.

The hexacopter drone was shot down and recovered along with contraband items by the BSF troops from the area near Metla village in the Gurdaspur district. One AK series rifle, two magazines and 40 rounds of live cartridges were also recovered from a farming field in depth area near Nabi Nagar village in Gurdaspur.

