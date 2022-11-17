World

Firstpost Podcast | Missile blast in Poland

A missile blast in NATO-member Poland that Ukraine blamed on Russia raised fears of graver consequences

FP Explainers November 17, 2022 17:18:26 IST
Firstpost Podcast | Missile blast in Poland

In this image made available by Polish Police, experts look through the site where a Russian-made missile hit, killing two men, in Przewodowo, eastern Poland, on Wednesday. AP

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 17, 2022 17:19:20 IST

TAGS:

also read

Condolences and caution: How the world has reacted to the missile strike in Poland
World

Condolences and caution: How the world has reacted to the missile strike in Poland

The international community expressed its solidarity in response to a missile strike that Poland believes was carried out by a Russian missile. US President Joe Biden held an emergency roundtable with G7 allies on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia

Poland strike caused by Ukraine firing at incoming Russian missile: US officials
World

Poland strike caused by Ukraine firing at incoming Russian missile: US officials

The missile that struck Poland had been fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, said three US officials citing preliminary assessments, according to a report.

What we know about the deadly missile strike in Poland
World

What we know about the deadly missile strike in Poland

Poland is protected by NATO's commitment to collective defence -- enshrined in Article 5 of its founding treaty -- but the alliance is unlikely to invoke it given the likely origin of the missile