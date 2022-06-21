Firstpost Podcast: How Narendra Modi popularised Yoga globally

International Day of Yoga: Has Prime Minister Narendra Modi become the face of yoga? Tune in to find out

The role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in giving global popularity to Yoga is incredible. According to the UN, the draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

“Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action ... a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature,” Prime Minister Modi had said in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly while first putting up the proposal.

On 11 December 2014, the United Nations recognising the universal appeal of Yoga proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131. Yoga, which means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness, is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.