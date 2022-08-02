Firstpost Podcast: How is Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing significant to India?
Know everything about Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing. Tune in
Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, the world’s No 1 terrorist and one of the masterminds of the 9/11 attacks, was killed in a drone strike carried out by the United States in the Afghan capital Kabul.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Taliban condemns US airstrike in Kabul, calls it 'violation of international law'
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Monday condemned the US airstrikes in Kabul saying that such attacks could cast a shadow over the relationship between the US and Afghanistan.
Explained: What Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing means for India
Over the past few months, Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri’s interference in India had increased. He released a video on the hijab controversy in Karnataka and recently gave a call to ‘go to Assam’, both seen as an attempt to radicalise Indian Muslims
Al Qaeda's Ayman Al-Zawahiri killed in US airstrike: How Joe Biden and Barack Obama reacted
Meanwhile, following the White House announcement of al-Zawahiri killing, the US FBI updated its Most Wanted List on Monday showing Al-Qaeda chief as 'Deceased'.