Firstpost Editor's Picks: Modi's Varanasi speech, polls in Jammu Kashmir, Afghanistan's cricket team; today's must-read stories

In Varanasi speech, PM-elect Narendra Modi sets agenda for new India, need to take along modern vision and legacy together

While the speech, without any doubts was dedicated to BJP karyakartas — for whom Modi expressed gratitude multiple times in his speech — at the same time it was targeted at dispensing any confusion about the reason and outcome of the massive mandate that the BJP received in this Lok Sabha election.

Engineer Rashid emerges as Kashmir's biggest winner after Lok Sabha election, makes mockery of 'joker' tag

Engineer Rashid, 51, a former MLA from Langate constituency in north Kashmir, stunned everyone by polling 1,01500 votes as an Independent candidate from Baramulla parliamentary constituency, 31,192 votes behind the National Conference's winning candidate, Akbar Lone.

World Cup Memories: ‘Please don't get out, please don't get out’, Hamid Hassan relives emotional chat with Samiullah Shinwari and Afghanistan's historic first win

"It was a big occasion for Afghanistan. We had never ever played on the big stage like the World Cup. Luckily, I was part of that victory as well. And I was at the crease too, 15 off 39 balls and that too not out," Hamid beams.

Avengers: Endgame — All box office records the Marvel juggernaut has broken till now

Avengers: Endgame created history in more ways than one. Not only was the film a final goodbye to the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but the film also managed to break all possible records at the box office.

On Jawaharlal Nehru's death anniversary, reexamining his vision for Indian cinema, film institutions

The first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, is known for his development model and how it shaped the country. But an aspect that is not often highlighted is his contribution to the field of Indian cinema.

