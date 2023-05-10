World

Fire is in the air in Pakistan as Imran Khan supporters gut Peshawar radio station; 2 killed

The Peshawar radio station, one of the three oldest broadcast stations, in the subcontinent was established in 1935

Umang Sharma May 10, 2023 17:54:13 IST
Fire is in the air in Pakistan as Imran Khan supporters gut Peshawar radio station; 2 killed

Radio Pakistan office building burned by Imran Khan supporters in Peshawar, Pakistan. Twitter/@FrontalForce.

At least two people were killed and nine others were injured after a radio station in Pakistan’s Peshawar was set on fire by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers protesting arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The Peshawar radio station, one of the three oldest broadcast stations, in the subcontinent was established in 1935.

People on Twitter shared video of Radio Pakistan’s building in Peshawar which was set on fire by Imran Khan supporters on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, four people were killed and 28 others were injured in violent clashes in Peshawar that started on Tuesday, moments after Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers from Islamabad High Court for his alleged involvement in Al-Qadir Trust case.

People took to social media to share video from the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar where four bodies and 27 injured have been received following the violence. "Some of them have been identified and other have not. The situation on the road is now becoming more violent," a tweet read.

Another video from Peshawar which is going viral on social media show armed men openly firing on people in streets.

On Tuesday evening, Imran Khan's supporters entered the compound of the army commander's residence in Lahore. The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was arrested on 9 May from the Islamabad High Court where he appeared for a hearing in a case.

Protests were reported in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

The agitators also had set ablaze the private residence of sitting PM Shehbaz Sharif and stormed the Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Prohibitory orders banning large gatherings were imposed across Islamabad. "Section 144 is in force and action will be taken in case of violation," the Islamabad police said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 10, 2023 18:00:14 IST

TAGS:

also read

From frying pan into fire: Violence post-Imran Khan arrest plunges Pakistani rupee to record low
World

From frying pan into fire: Violence post-Imran Khan arrest plunges Pakistani rupee to record low

The Pakistani rupee weakened 1.3 per cent, dipping to a historic low of Rs 288.5 against the US dollar

US, UK wash their hands off Imran Khan, want rule of law to be followed in Pakistan
World

US, UK wash their hands off Imran Khan, want rule of law to be followed in Pakistan

The US and UK on Wednesday appeared to wash their hands off Imran Khan, calling for respect of democratic principles and the rule of law adhered to in Pakistan in the aftermath of former Pakistan Prime Minister's arrest.

Pakistan: Imran Khan sent to 8-day remand in Al-Qadir Trust case
Politics

Pakistan: Imran Khan sent to 8-day remand in Al-Qadir Trust case

A sessions court charged PTI leader Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case separately. The Islamabad Police Lines, which was accorded the status of a court venue as a "one-time dispensation" late on Tuesday night, hosted both proceedings under heavy guard