Fire is in the air in Pakistan as Imran Khan supporters gut Peshawar radio station; 2 killed
At least two people were killed and nine others were injured after a radio station in Pakistan’s Peshawar was set on fire by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers protesting arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.
The Peshawar radio station, one of the three oldest broadcast stations, in the subcontinent was established in 1935.
People on Twitter shared video of Radio Pakistan’s building in Peshawar which was set on fire by Imran Khan supporters on Wednesday.
Radio Pakistan Latest visuals #ImranKhan#Peshawar#PeshawarCantt pic.twitter.com/03LgtCA4jh
— (@Aqib_262) May 10, 2023
radio pakistan building #peshawar #Pakistan #PTI @HamidMirPAK @RadioPakistan @arshadazizmalik pic.twitter.com/Q2ckX7dXms
— Fayaz Ahmad (@fayazcl) May 10, 2023
State broadcaster Radio Pakistan's building in Peshawar set on fire on protesters. pic.twitter.com/yqu4Ax0BqG
— The Vulture Eyes (@TheVultureEyes) May 10, 2023
Radio Pakistan Peshawar. Shame on PTI. Arrest them and hang them. Kuch to sharam karo.kahan han in k so called leaders???@MuradSaeedPTI @ShireenMazari1 @murtazasolangi @FaisalJavedKhan @Asad_Umar#ImranKhanArrest #نکلو_خان_کی_زندگی_بچاوٴ pic.twitter.com/J8T30DMZbV
— mehak0110 (@mehak3641) May 10, 2023
Meanwhile, four people were killed and 28 others were injured in violent clashes in Peshawar that started on Tuesday, moments after Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers from Islamabad High Court for his alleged involvement in Al-Qadir Trust case.
Just In: 4 Killed, 28 injured in in violent clashes in Peshawar #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/newVJeHben
— Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) May 10, 2023
People took to social media to share video from the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar where four bodies and 27 injured have been received following the violence. "Some of them have been identified and other have not. The situation on the road is now becoming more violent," a tweet read.
Update: 4 bodies and 27 injured have been received at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. Some of them have been identified and other have not. The situation on the road is now becoming more violent. pic.twitter.com/wPcoQ1YlAB
— Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) May 10, 2023
Another video from Peshawar which is going viral on social media show armed men openly firing on people in streets.
Straight fire on ppl of pakistan in Peshawar!!!pic.twitter.com/MsMRpFu5jB
— ᴀʜᴍᴇᴅ ꜱᴀᴜᴅ ᴊᴀɴᴊᴜᴀ (@BazurgHoonMein) May 10, 2023
On Tuesday evening, Imran Khan's supporters entered the compound of the army commander's residence in Lahore. The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was arrested on 9 May from the Islamabad High Court where he appeared for a hearing in a case.
Protests were reported in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.
The agitators also had set ablaze the private residence of sitting PM Shehbaz Sharif and stormed the Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi.
Prohibitory orders banning large gatherings were imposed across Islamabad. "Section 144 is in force and action will be taken in case of violation," the Islamabad police said.
With inputs from agencies
