Fire destroys historic post office building in Manila, a nearly 100-year-old neoclassical landmark

According to police and postal authorities, a large fire ripped through Manila’s historic post office building overnight, mildly hurting one person and razing the almost 100-year-old monument in the Philippine capital.

The fire erupted around midnight in the basement of the five-story neoclassical structure and was brought under control Monday morning, more than seven hours later, according to firemen.

Officials said an investigation was ongoing to identify the cause of the fire and what was damaged.

The Manila Central Post Office was one of the busiest office buildings in the city, although it was closed when the fire broke out. The structure served as the country’s major mail sorting and distribution hub, as well as the Philippine Postal Corporation’s headquarters.

Postal service in the Philippines began during the Spanish colonial period with horse-riding mail couriers.

The building, now recognized as a national landmark, was built in 1926 with high columns in the traditional neoclassical style. It was severely damaged during World War II and was rebuilt in 1946.

It is located along the Pasig River and on a main intersection of the capital’s key roads.

