Finnish architect continues six-year long tradition, draws giant fox in frozen lake

Pasi Widgren’s major aim while making such art is that it does not leaves a mark on nature

An architect-designer who has been sketching animals on ice with his snow shovel every year has returned to the frozen lake of southern Finland to create a massive artwork for the sixth time in a row.

This year, artist Pasi Widgren has drawn a 90 meters (295 feet) fox on Lake Pitkajarvi in the North of Helsinki. Widgren has always used the same lake as his canvas to draw large animals. Earlier, the architect has sketched a bear and an owl on the frozen lake.

As per the Associated Press, the 40-year-old artist’s idea of impermanent art on snow emerged few years ago when he realised that he possessed a special ability of coordination to carry out such large artistic work. Widgren has also been drawing animals every winter on local lakes that are near to his home since the year 2016.

For this year, the artist planned to draw a fox on Lake Pitkajarvi and went prepared with his artistic shovel and ice awls, which he kept to rescue himself in case the ice cracked on the lake.

On reaching the lake on 4 December, Widgren first ensured that the ice was dense enough and measured its thickness, which was about 4-6 inches thick.

Next, he sketched the contours of his fox figure and began to draw the image of the animal. Within the next four hours, the designer's sixth animal drawing on Lake Pitkajrvi was complete.

In order to have a look at his stunning creation, the man then went on a cliff which was 45 meters above the lake. Widgren looked at the end result from high above and drank coffee from his thermos while admiring his work.

The architect-designer also took some photographs to keep as a memory.

Since it snowed on Monday, the artwork became less visible. However, for Widgren, the diminishing snow image is not a problem as his major aim while making such art is that it does not leaves a mark on nature.

Widgren's home is based in a village near Lahti, a town with a population of 1,20,000. The drawings made by him disappear forever when the ice melts or it snows again.

