Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in South Korea to attend ADB annual meeting
She is leading an Indian delegation to attend the 56th Annual General Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) along with Investor/ Bilateral and other associated meetings in Incheon from May 2-5
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday arrived in South Korea for a four-day official visit.
On her arrival at the Incheon Airport, she was received by the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea, Amit Kumar.
“Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman reached the Republic of Korea for her 4-day official visit. She was received by Shri @KumarAmitMEA, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea, upon her arrival at the Incheon Airport today early morning (KST),” the Finance Ministry tweeted.
She is leading an Indian delegation to attend the 56th Annual General Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) along with Investor/ Bilateral and other associated meetings, in Incheon, a city in South Korea from May 2-5, the Ministry of Finance said in an official release.
Official ADB member delegations, observers, non-governmental and civil society organisations, journalists, financial institutions, banks, and other private sector enterprises will also be present at the meetings.Moreover, during the visit, Sitharaman will participate in annual meeting focal events like the Governors’ Business.
She will also be a panellist in the ADB Governors’ Seminar on ‘Policies to Support Asia’s Rebound’, the official release by the Ministry of Finance said.
Welcome to Incheon, 🇮🇳 FM @nsitharaman
The engagements of the Union Finance Minister will consist of interaction with the Global Economists, Governors / Finance Ministers of the ADB member countries etc, and bilateral engagements with countries and international organisations.
During her visit, Sitharaman will not only interact with global business leaders and investors in roundtables but also engage with the community diaspora.
(With inputs from ANI)
