Fiji to Manchester, China’s senior diplomat identified as serial offender in violence cases

New Delhi: Last month, Chinese diplomats were involved in a brawl with a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester at China’s consulate in Manchester in UK.

Now, a report claims that one of the officials involved in the brawl was also accused of assaulting Taiwanese diplomats in Fiji in 2020.

According to ABC News, the diplomat is Gao Lianjia.

The Manchester Chinese consulate assault.

Here are the perps. @trussliz you know what you have to do. From left to right: Consul General Zheng Xiyuan

Consul Gao Lianjia

Counsellor Chen Wei

Deputy Consul General Fan Yingjie pic.twitter.com/O85LHxaJ5q — Father Ted Crilly (@TedCrilly666) October 17, 2022

Gao was among the two diplomats who allegedly beat up a Taiwanese official outside the Grand Pacific Hotel in Fiji’s capital, Suva.

The incident happened as Taiwan was celebrating its national day in the hotel.

While a war of words erupted between China and Taiwan over the incident, Fiji remained silent.

Chinese representatives acting like angry little emperors is the new normal. The assault of a Taiwanese diplomat in Fiji last week is only the latest example. We will not sink to their level, we will keep doing what we do. — 賴清德Lai Ching-te (@ChingteLai) October 22, 2020



The country doesn’t officially recognise Taiwan but maintains friendly relations with the self-ruled island.

Taiwan accused China of “violating international norms” while Beijing accused Taiwanese officials of “acting provocatively” against Chinese embassy staff.

🇫🇯”Staff of Taipei Trade Office in #Fiji acted provocatively against Chinese Embassy staff who were carrying out official duties in public area outside function venue, causing injuries&damage to one Chinese diplomat.”#China Embassy responded to alleged assault to Taiwan official. pic.twitter.com/eLnY4Q8mS3 — Shen Shiwei 沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) October 19, 2020

ABC News said that it has also accessed a photo “showing Gao at the Suva hotel.”

According to ABC News, Gao & the other Chinese diplomat involved in the incident claimed diplomatic immunity to avoid facing any action.

Manchester brawl

According to reports, a brawl erupted at the Chinese Consulate in Manchester after men wearing masks came out of the mission and attacked Bob Chan- a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester who was demonstrating outside the building.

Masked men came out of the Chinese consulate in Manchester, England today and pulled a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester into the grounds of the consulate. There, they continued to beat him up 5 vs 1 while British police looked on for at least 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/zQIQ1DNnER — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 18, 2022

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.