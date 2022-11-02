World

Fiji to Manchester, China’s senior diplomat identified as serial offender in violence cases

According to ABC News, Chinese diplomat Gao Lianjia was among four Chinese diplomats who were involved in a violent confrontation with a Hong Kong protester in UK. Gao was also accused of assaulting Taiwanese officials

FP Staff November 02, 2022 17:11:47 IST
This handout from The Chaser News taken on October 16, 2022 and released to AFP on October 17 shows an incident involving a scuffle between a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester (C) and Chinese consulate staff, as a British police officer attempts to intervene, during a demonstration outside the consulate in Manchester. AFP

New Delhi: Last month, Chinese diplomats were involved in a brawl with a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester at China’s consulate in Manchester in UK.

Now, a report claims that one of the officials involved in the brawl was also accused of assaulting Taiwanese diplomats in Fiji in 2020.

According to ABC News, the diplomat is Gao Lianjia.

Gao was among the two diplomats who allegedly beat up a Taiwanese official outside the Grand Pacific Hotel in Fiji’s capital, Suva.

The incident happened as Taiwan was celebrating its national day in the hotel.

While a war of words erupted between China and Taiwan over the incident, Fiji remained silent.


The country doesn’t officially recognise Taiwan but maintains friendly relations with the self-ruled island.

Taiwan accused China of “violating international norms” while Beijing accused Taiwanese officials of “acting provocatively” against Chinese embassy staff.

ABC News said that it has also accessed a photo “showing Gao at the Suva hotel.”

According to ABC News, Gao & the other Chinese diplomat involved in the incident claimed diplomatic immunity to avoid facing any action.

Manchester brawl

According to reports, a brawl erupted at the Chinese Consulate in Manchester after men wearing masks came out of the mission and attacked Bob Chan- a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester who was demonstrating outside the building.

With inputs from agencies

