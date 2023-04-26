Fighting flares afresh in Sudan after nightfall despite 72-hour ceasefire

Fighting resumed in Sudan late on Tuesday night despite a ceasefire declaration in place as more and more people fled from capital Khartoum and former officials, including a prominent prisoner facing charges of international war crimes, left prison.

The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire beginning on Tuesday after talks that were mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Gunfire and explosions could be heard soon after nightfall in Omdurman, one of Khartoum’s sister cities on the Nile River where the army used drones to target RSF positions, news agency Reuters reported.

Sudan’s army also used drones to try to drive fighters back from a fuel refinery in Bahri, the third city at the confluence of the Blue Nile and White Nile.

Since Sudan erupted violently and fighting broke out between the army and the RSF on April 15, derailing a transition to civilian democracy, the paramilitaries have embedded themselves in residential districts and the army has sought to target them from the air.

In Sudan, the fighting has turned residential localities into battlefields. Air strikes and artillery have killed at least 459 people so far, wounded over 4,000, destroyed hospitals and limited food distribution in a country already dependent on aid for a third of its 46 million people.

A projectile hit the Al-Roumi Medical Centre in Omdurman on Tuesday and exploded inside the facility, injuring 13 people, a hospital official said.

Prisoners Released

In a further sign of deteriorating security, former Minister Ahmed Haroun, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur, said he and other officials were allowed to leave Kober prison.

Following reports of a prison break in recent days, Haroun said that conditions at Kober had deteriorated badly. A protester imprisoned there said in a taped statement posted on Sunday that prisoners had been let go after a week with no water or food.

Haroun and the other released officials served under ex-President Omar al-Bashir who came to power in a 1989 military coup and was ousted in a popular uprising in 2019.

The ICC in the Hague has accused Haroun of organizing militias to attack civilians in a genocide in Darfur in 2003 and 2004. The whereabouts of Bashir were not immediately clear.

The World Health Organization (WHO) too said one of the warring parties had taken control of a national health facility in Khartoum and expressed concern about potential biological hazards from measles and cholera pathogens for vaccinations stored there.

An exodus of embassies and aid workers from Africa’s third-largest country has raised fears that civilians who remain will be in greater danger if the shaky three-day truce deal, which expires on Thursday, does not hold.

US President Joe Biden’s national security team is continuing to talk to Sudan’s rival military leaders to end fighting and provide humanitarian aid, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The fighting has paralysed hospitals and other essential services, and left many people stranded in their homes with dwindling supplies of food and water.

The UN humanitarian office (OCHA) said shortages of food, water, medicines and fuel were becoming “extremely acute”, with prices for basic goods including bottled water surging, and it had been forced to cut back operations for safety reasons.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.