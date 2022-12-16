FIFA declines Zelenskyy's request to share message on peace before World Cup final

New Delhi: FIFA declined Ukraine’s request to share a message on World Peace before the beginning of the World Cup final on 18 December in Qatar.

According to a CNN report, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office offered an appearance via video link to share a message on peace before the 18 December final.

The sports governing authority, however, declined the request.

“We thought FIFA wanted to use its platform for the greater good,” the report quoted a Ukrainian source as saying.

However, the talks with the FIFA officials are still going on, the report added.

The World Football World Cup will conclude on Sunday with France taking on Argentina in the final.

This is not the first time actor-turned-politician Zelenskyy has tried to use an event to share his peace message.

He had appeared at the Grammys and Cannes Film Festival via video link earlier this year.

