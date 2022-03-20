World

Ferry carrying migrants sinks off the coast of Indonesia; two dead, 26 missing

The wooden fishing boat was carrying 89 onboard when it departed for neighbouring Malaysia through an unguarded route

Agence France-Presse March 20, 2022 12:43:37 IST
Ferry carrying migrants sinks off the coast of Indonesia; two dead, 26 missing

This handout photo from Search and Rescue (SAR) team shows migrants workers sitting on a boat during a rescue operation at sea. SEARCH AND RESCUE / AFP

Medan, Indonesia: At least two people are dead and 26 others are missing after a ferry carrying dozens of migrants sank off the coast of Indonesia, an official said Sunday.

The wooden fishing boat was carrying 89 onboard when it departed for neighbouring Malaysia through an unguarded route.

But it sprung a leak soon after departing before being hit by strong waves and sinking.

A man and a woman were found dead while 61 others were rescued and immediately transported to hospitals for treatment. The remaining passengers are still missing.

"We have deployed our personnel to search for the 26 missing victims but our efforts haven't been fruitful so far," head of local search and rescue team Ady Pandawa told AFP on Sunday, adding that the damaged boat had been evacuated to the nearest port.

The passengers had come from across Indonesia and were seeking work in Malaysia without proper documentation, he added.

"We suspect the number of passengers exceeded the boat capacity so when the vessel was hit by strong waves, it immediately sank," he said.

Relatively affluent Malaysia is home to millions of migrants from poorer parts of Asia, many of them undocumented, working in industries including construction and agriculture.

Indonesians illegally seeking work in neighbouring Malaysia often risk dangerous sea crossings, and accidents are common due to bad weather and poor safety measures.

In January six Indonesian women drowned off the coast of Malaysia after their boat capsized during a suspected attempt to enter the country illegally.

A month earlier, 21 Indonesian migrants also died after their boat capsized.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 20, 2022 12:43:37 IST

TAGS:

also read

Anupam Kher on success of The Kashmir Files: 'It's gone beyond everything I've done in my 500+ film career'
Entertainment

Anupam Kher on success of The Kashmir Files: 'It's gone beyond everything I've done in my 500+ film career'

"The Kashmir Files is not anti-Muslim. It is anti-terrorism. As a Kashmiri Pandit, I know the terrorists targeted Muslims as well as Hindus. In Pakistan, so many Muslims are killed on a regular basis by terrorists," says Anupam Kher.

International Women’s Day 2022: How Ukrainian women soldiers refuse to stay invisible in the military
World

International Women’s Day 2022: How Ukrainian women soldiers refuse to stay invisible in the military

In 2014, they fought in Donbas. Now, they are fighting a full-fledged war with Russia. But a lot has changed for Ukraine’s women soldiers. This time they will be recognised for their role in combat

Russia-Ukraine conflict: How Tajikistan and other Central Asian nations have become accidental victims
World

Russia-Ukraine conflict: How Tajikistan and other Central Asian nations have become accidental victims

The sanctions imposed by the West over the conflict in Ukraine were aimed to cripple Moscow’s economy. They are also causing collateral damage, as millions of migrant workers from Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Uzbekistan working in Russia suffer