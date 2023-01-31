Menstruation has come up as one of the major challenges for women in several countries, especially among those from low-income backgrounds. Besides the high levels of stigma associated with menstruation, the scenario is far worse when it comes to affordability.

As per recorded data, millions of women across the world still live in poverty or ‘period poverty’ and therefore cannot afford basic menstrual hygiene products including sanitary pads, tampons, or reusable products like menstrual cups. The issue is more prevalent among people who are homeless or incarcerated. With that said, an environmental-friendly brand, Femly is firmly making an effort to provide affordable menstrual products and further has also patented a contactless dispenser to offer ‘free’ pads to citizens.

Founded by Arion Long, Femly is a women-owned feminine hygiene product brand through which Long has paved her own way as a Black woman entrepreneur and aims to make it through across the world.

Her story has been shared by Now This News on Twitter where she states about her business line and vision for the future.

“I spent the last year creating a first-of-its-kind patented contactless feminine hygiene dispenser. I as a Black woman who couldn’t get anything that she deserved did it by myself. To be honest, I am in it for world domination. I feel like as a woman and as a Black woman, this is important for me. I think of all women because we are undervalued, underfunded, and overlooked. I was somebody who didn’t have the same access to resources and capital,” she said.

Long further added that she wishes her dispensers to be placed not just in the US, but across the world.

Speaking about the brand, Femly is an organic menstrual care brand that was launched in 2016. Later in 2021, the company launched its contactless dispenser which offers free pads in public restrooms.

They have also partnered with organisations like Baltimore Ravens and have even secured grants from celebrities like Beyonce and Pharrell Williams with the goal of placing its dispensers with free pads throughout the US.

