Feeling Monday blues? This man from China has the perfect solution if you're missing your bed

Amazed over Jianqiang’s innovation, a few social media users lauded him for his idea while others said that the bed would promote laziness. There were many who also found the peculiar innovation a useful one for bedridden and differently-abled individuals.

A man from China’s Yunnan province built a battery-operated bed that functions with wheels and can let one move around without even getting out of it. Zhu Jianqiang made a bed that can take his mattress and him to places where others have to walk.

The 39-year-old posted a video of his bed with wheels on the Chinese social media app - Douyin, where Jianqiang can be seen lying down on his unique creation. Soon, his post struck a chord with the users on the platform and has become the talk of the town since then.

A video of Jianqiang exhibiting his bed was shared on Twitter by Now This News. In the clip, the man can be seen lying on the bed with his pet dogs and moving around his local area. Interestingly, he is also seen passing through the lanes in his village, even fishing while sitting on the bed.

Watch the video here:

A whole new level of couch potato — Zhu Jianqiang went viral after he created this bed, which you can stay in all day pic.twitter.com/W1qjluxFcM — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 26, 2022

According to reports, Jianqiang used to find it difficult to get out of his bed early in the morning during his childhood days and often reached late to school. So, he finally made his dream come true after a week-long of building and spending approximately Rs 12,000 on his project.

The bed has breaks and can be controlled with a joystick and is similar to the walking speed of an average person, reports states. Surprisingly, the bed can also move up to 30 miles on a single charge.

“At that moment, I was thinking it would be so nice if I could (go to school) while lying down,” he said in the video. After years of wait, he has made his childhood dream come true, Jianqiang added.

What do you think of this innovation?

