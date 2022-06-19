Father's Day 2022: All you need to know about its history and significance

On this day, children acknowledge and appreciate the roles played by their fathers and father figures who are an integral part of their lives. The day emphasises on the role of a father in their children’s lives and acknowledges the contribution of fathers to the society and their respective family.

Father’s Day will be celebrated on 19 June this year. The day marks the exceptional and special bond that we share with our fathers, who is also a friend and mentor. The third Sunday of June is annually celebrated as Father’s Day.

As we gear up to celebrate the occasion, here is all you need to know about the day’s history and significance:

The concept of Father’s Day traces its origin to American Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart’s daughter Sonora who lived in Spokane, Washington. Sonora’s mother died while giving birth to her sixth child after which Sonora raised her elder brothers along with her father.

During this time, she felt that a father’s role also needed recognition when she was listening to a sermon in a church about Mother’s Day, which was just recognised. She went to the Spokane Ministerial Alliance and asked them to recognise Smart’s birthday, 5 June, as Father’s Day to honour the fathers all around the world. However, they later decided to celebrate the third Sunday of the month as Father’s Day.

In 1966, US President Lyndon B Johnson signed a presidential proclamation that officially declared the third Sunday of June as Father’s Day.

How is the day celebrated?

Children on this day thank their father for the efforts and contribution they make towards the family. They buy gifts, heartwarming cards, organise outings, and dinner. They try to spend as much time as possible with their father. This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations are likely to be organised at home or any indoor setup.

