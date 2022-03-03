Father jumps into arena to save son from raging bull, watch viral video

The incident took place in Texas during a rodeo when Cody Hooks participated in the event and was thrown from the bull's back soon after entering the ring.

‘A father is every child’s hero’, and this incident in the United States has proved it right. A father saved life of his 18-year-old son from being trampled by a raging bull after he was flung off the animal’s back.

In the video clip, that was first shared online last month but has recently gone viral, Cody can be seen lying unconscious on the ground after being tossed from the animal.

The furious bull charged towards the unconscious teen as handlers in the ring failed to distract the animal.

Out of nowhere, the 18-year-old’s father jumped into the arena and flung himself over his son's body as the bull charged towards them.

As per Houston Chronicle, 40-year-old Landis Hooks was hit in the head by the bull while saving his son. The video was shared by Cody Hooks himself on his Instagram account thanking his super-dad. He also thanked other bullfighters for saving him from the animal.

Since being shared, the video clip has garnered over 264,460 views. The Instagram users praised Landis Hooks for saving his son’s life. Hailing Landis, a user wrote that a dad is always willing to lay down his life for his son. Another user said that Landis Hooks is a legend. Landis Hooks stated that his mind "went blank" when he jumped into the arena and sprung into action. "I just wanted to make sure that sucker didn't come back and get on top of him like he was about to," Daily Mail quoted him as saying. The super-dad has also been termed as "Dad of the year".

Dad of the year ! #rodeo This great Cowboy Landis hooks jumped in the arena for save his son from the bull. That’s a hell of a dad 🔥#bullriding #accident #usa #dad pic.twitter.com/QINiiZIalp — KenCarter (@KenKarterx) February 16, 2022

