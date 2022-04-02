Fan attends Coldplay concert 6 years after he first met Chris Martin at hospital; fulfills promise

When Salvador Vargas from Michoacán, Mexico, was in the hospital six years ago where he met Chris Martin for the first time, the latter had promised to see him again after he had fully recovered and was ready to attend their concert

It is an incredible feeling for any fan to meet the person they have admired their entire life. While the situation is uncommon, any such incident leaves them with the memory of a lifetime. This is what happened to Salvador Vargas from Michoacán, Mexico.

Background

Six years ago, 16-year-old Vargas was very sick in the hospital. Vargas had Guillain-Barré syndrome — an illness that affects the central nervous system and can cause muscle weakness and even paralysis. His brother, who was battling leukemia, was also in the same hospital, the Hospital General de México (CDMX General), at the same time.

At that time Chris Martin, the lead vocalist of Coldplay, was in CDMX General to visit patients in the leukemia ward. It was then that Vargas’s mother told Martin that her other son was a huge fan of Coldplay. She asked him if he would meet Sal in his hospital room, and Martin agreed.

Vargas said that when Martin met him, the singer promised to see him again after he had fully recovered and was ready to attend their concert.

Promise kept

Vargas recently got to see Coldplay perform live in Guadalajara, in the Mexican leg of the band's Latin America tour. To keep his promise, he went to the concert at Akron Stadium with a poster that read, "You told me that the next time you want to see me in a concert, and here I am" [sic].

The Hospital General de México, where Vargas was treated, marked the moment by posting some lovely photos online of the music enthusiast attending the concert.

Take a look at the images here:

Los pacientes son lo mas importante para nosotros, cuando ellos se van de alta, algunas veces no sabemos cual sea su destino o que camino lleguen a tomar. Gracias a todo el personal de salud y también agradecemos a los pacientes y familiares por su confianza. Chava thks. pic.twitter.com/C5tDBgjv67 — Hospital General (@HGM_OD) March 31, 2022

Dr Daniel Ortiz Morales, who can also be seen in the image on the poster as well as on the T-shirt, shared the images, congratulating Vargas. “Promises fulfilled!” the doctor wrote on Facebook. Check Morales' Facebook post here:

Many users expressed their love for the photos shortly after they were posted on the internet.

Coldplay's performance in Mexico on 30 March was made even more memorable by the fact that the band shared the stage with Fher, the lead singer of the Mexican rock band Mana, and performed their hit single Rayando El Sol.

With input from agencies

