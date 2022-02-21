'Fake news', says Ukraine after Russia accuses Kyiv of shelling FSB border facility

A video released by the FSB showed a small, apparently one-room building with its roof and walls caved in and a Russian flag leaning against strewn debris

The Ukrainian military on Monday denied shelling a border facility used by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), calling Moscow's claim "fake news".

"We couldn't stop them producing this fake news, but we always emphasise that we do not shoot at civilian infrastructure, or into some territory in the Rostov region or whatever," Ukrainian military spokesman Pavlo Kovalchuk told reporters.

Earlier in the day the FSB released a video showing a small, apparently one-room building with its roof and walls caved in and a Russian flag leaning against strewn debris.

In a statement the security service said, "On 21 February, at 9:50 am (0650 GMT), an unidentified projectile fired from Ukraine completely destroyed a border facility used by the FSB border guard service in the Rostov region, around 150 meters from the Russian-Ukrainian border,"

The statement added that no one had been injured in the incident and that Russian military engineers had arrived at the scene.

Ukraine has been fighting separatists who have had Moscow's backing since 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula after historic street protests in Kyiv. More than 14,000 people have already died in the fighting.

Kyiv's Western allies however have warned in recent weeks of a possible sharp escalation in the conflict with Russia massing an estimated force of more than 100,000 troops around Ukraine.

They have also warned of staged attacks that Moscow and pro-Russian separatists could use as a pretext to launch an assault on Ukraine.

The southern Rostov region, where the FSB said the shelling took place, announced a state of emergency last week over an anticipated influx of civilians from the rebel-controlled territories whose leaders announced evacuation orders.

With input from AFP

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.