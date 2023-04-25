Twitter account ‘Disney Junior UK’, which was sharing offensive content, was surprisingly verified with a gold tick before eventually being suspended. The owner of the account expressed disbelief and alerted his followers with a tweet that has since gone viral, saying, “This isn’t actually real right. Someone pinch me or something.”

This incident adds to the ongoing confusion over Twitter’s updated verification system and how it is functioning. In the meantime, the original Disney Junior account has also been verified with a gold badge.

The individual who owns the account appears just as surprised as everyone else about the verification, as they were not attempting to impersonate an official Disney platform. This raises further inquiries about how this obvious parody account was able to obtain a verified gold badge.

There is reportedly a noticeable rise in the number of accounts that appear to have obtained badges without having paid for them.

Last week, Twitter had removed blue badges from “legacy” verified accounts and rolled out a new colour scheme for its verification system, guided by owner Elon Musk. Although many celebrity accounts initially lost their badges, over the weekend most of them were restored, with nearly every user with more than one million followers receiving a new blue tick.

The traditional blue symbol of verification on Twitter now signifies that the account is subscribed to Twitter Blue, which costs $8 (£6.40) per month. It also means that it has gone through certain verification procedures, including linking a mobile phone to the account. Additionally, the account must be at least 30 days old and not have had any recent modifications to its name or handle.

The gold badges are exclusively designated for organisations and businesses that subscribe to a premium plan costing $1,000 per month, with additional fees for affiliated sub-accounts. The grey badge signifies the official status of a government account, representing entities such as national agencies or heads of state.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra told BBC that the choice to remove legacy checkmarks was a significant error, possibly being Elon Musk’s most notable misstep on Twitter. Navarra also noted that Twitter has experienced a series of challenges and controversies in the past six months since Musk took over the platform.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.