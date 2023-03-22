Fake $1 mn note sold for PKR 100 mn in cash-strapped Pakistan
According to reports, the trader was tricked by three fraudsters in the Kot Addu tehsil and was given the fake $1 million note along with the supporting documents
Islamabad: A counterfeit $1 million note was sold for a whopping PKR 100 million to a trader in cash-strapped Pakistan’s Muzaffargarh district.
According to reports, the trader was tricked by three fraudsters in the Kot Addu tehsil and was given the fake $1 million note along with the supporting documents.
The petrol pump owner was sold the fake note for PKR 100 million, while the three accused got an advance of PKR 0.8 million before fleeing.
The accused have been identified as Aamir Ahmed, Abdul Razzaq, and Juma Khan.
Interestingly, they visited the victim’s petrol pump and said that the “$1 million note” was worth PKR 280 million, but they would trade it for PKR 100 million.
After falling in their trap, the trader agreed to give them an advance in exchange for the fraudulent note.
Later he got to know that the note was fake, and subsequently filed a police report. Police is now searching for the three accused.
(With inputs from agencies)
