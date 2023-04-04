Failed to 'liberate' even an inch of Kashmir from India: Taliban taunts Pakistan Army
In a statement by its propaganda wing TTP Umar Media, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – also known as the Pakistan Taliban – has rejected the Pakistan Army’s claim that it is a proxy of India’s intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW)
Peshawar: Mocking the Pakistan Army’s inability to ‘liberate’ Kashmir, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has dismissed allegations by the Pakistani military that it is being backed by India.
In a statement by its propaganda wing TTP Umar Media, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – also known as the Pakistan Taliban – has rejected the Pakistan Army’s claim that it is a proxy of India’s intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).
Countering the Pakistan Army’s claim, the TTP said that if it is being backed by India, then why is the Pakistani establishment talking to the Taliban rulers of Afghanistan regarding TTP sanctuaries on Afghan soil.
The TTP also questioned the competence of the Pakistan Army, pointing out that it has not been able to ‘liberate even an inch of Kashmir’ from India and claimed that the Pakistani military is only capable of oppressing its own people.
The TTP also blamed the Pakistan Army for the economic crisis and political chaos in the country.
Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid urged the international community to establish diplomatic ties with the current regime in Afghanistan.
“Pressure, imposition of pressure and threats, these methods should be put aside, and they should engage with the Islamic Emirate so that the Islamic Emirate can take responsible actions regarding some issues, some laws and other issues in the world,” Mujahid was quoted as saying by TOLO News.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
US working to assist Americans who want to leave Afghanistan: Antony Blinken
Blinken was speaking before Congress when members of the opposition Republican Party went on the offensive on the US exit from Afghanistan in 2021 and requested the release of a State Department internal dissent cable
Pakistan political crisis deepens as army teams up with Shehbaz Sharif government to battle Imran Khan's PTI
Despite the efforts of civil society mediators, the army and Sharif government's relentless actions against PTI members indicate a no-holds-barred fight to the finish between warring factions of the political class
Afghan Taliban raid in Kabul kills 3 Islamic State members
The regional affiliate of the Islamic State group has been the key rival of the Taliban since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021. The militant group has increased its attacks, targeting both Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.