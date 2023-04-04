Failed to 'liberate' even an inch of Kashmir from India: Taliban taunts Pakistan Army

Peshawar: Mocking the Pakistan Army’s inability to ‘liberate’ Kashmir, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has dismissed allegations by the Pakistani military that it is being backed by India.

In a statement by its propaganda wing TTP Umar Media, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – also known as the Pakistan Taliban – has rejected the Pakistan Army’s claim that it is a proxy of India’s intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

Countering the Pakistan Army’s claim, the TTP said that if it is being backed by India, then why is the Pakistani establishment talking to the Taliban rulers of Afghanistan regarding TTP sanctuaries on Afghan soil.

The TTP also questioned the competence of the Pakistan Army, pointing out that it has not been able to ‘liberate even an inch of Kashmir’ from India and claimed that the Pakistani military is only capable of oppressing its own people.

The TTP also blamed the Pakistan Army for the economic crisis and political chaos in the country.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid urged the international community to establish diplomatic ties with the current regime in Afghanistan.

“Pressure, imposition of pressure and threats, these methods should be put aside, and they should engage with the Islamic Emirate so that the Islamic Emirate can take responsible actions regarding some issues, some laws and other issues in the world,” Mujahid was quoted as saying by TOLO News.

